Remembering 9/11 twenty-five years later

The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, our nation experienced a horrific, unprecedented terrorist attack. A total of four planes were hijacked, with two being flown into the World Trade Center in New York City (American Airlines Flight 11, 8:46 a.m. and United Airlines Flight 175, 9:03 a.m.), one into the side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (American Airlines Flight 77, 9:37 a.m.) and the fourth crashing into a field in rural Pennsylvania (United Airlines Flight 93, 10:03 a.m.). There were 2,977 victims killed in these attacks. September 11, 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of these tragic events. According to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, approximately 100 million Americans are too young to remember the day that changed our nation forever. During this milestone anniversary, they are inviting everyone to remember, reflect and learn. We will never forget.