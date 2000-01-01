Home / News / A Revolutionary Relic
A Revolutionary War Musket is on loan at the Pulaski County Historical Museum until July 30, 2026.

A Revolutionary Relic

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Historical Museum is showcasing a significant Revolutionary War Musket, on loan until July 30. This 11 pound musket played a role in the war, as it was used by Hessian soldiers, which were professional German auxiliaries hired by the British government to fight American rebels. At one point, Hessian troops actually made up one quarter of the British fighting force. Casimir Pulaski had notable clashes with these troops during the Revolutionary War. In 1778, Pulaski's Legion engaged Hessian mercenaries in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and in 1779, he fought them at the Siege of Savannah. This year marks our nation's SemiQ, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As we celebrate, let us remember the life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that our forefathers fought for.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here