The Pulaski County Historical Museum is showcasing a significant Revolutionary War Musket, on loan until July 30. This 11 pound musket played a role in the war, as it was used by Hessian soldiers, which were professional German auxiliaries hired by the British government to fight American rebels. At one point, Hessian troops actually made up one quarter of the British fighting force. Casimir Pulaski had notable clashes with these troops during the Revolutionary War. In 1778, Pulaski's Legion engaged Hessian mercenaries in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and in 1779, he fought them at the Siege of Savannah. This year marks our nation's SemiQ, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As we celebrate, let us remember the life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that our forefathers fought for.