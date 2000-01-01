Safety is center of annual bike rodeo

The Winamac Police Department aims to serve and protect the community. One of the many ways they are serving is providing basic bicycle safety to local youth through their annual bike rodeo event. Hundreds of thousands of children are injured every year in the United States as a result of bicycle related accidents. Education is the first step in trying to reduce these types of incidents. The beautiful weather on Saturday, May 30 made for a perfect day for youth to take to a course guided by local officers to learn obstacle avoidance, proper helmet adjustment, bicycle maintenance and reading road signs. The Friends of the Panhandle Pathway helped with inspecting the bikes before the kids started riding on the course.