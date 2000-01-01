Safety first, fun always

Safety and fun were the headlines of the Pulaski County Child Safety Fair and Carnival on Saturday afternoon, April 18, at Eastern Pulaski Elementary School. Kids of all ages enjoyed games, prizes, music, face painting, a balloon artist and local vendors of all kinds. Several booths were set up to provide information on safety awareness and connect parents and guardians with resources as well – these included the Pulaski County Health Department, Pulaski County Human Services, America 250, Head Start, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the Winamac Police Department, Pulaski County EMS, Pulaski Memorial Hospital, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, Healthy Families Indiana and several others. The carnival and fair is put on through the collaboration of the Department of Child Services, Geminus and the Community Partners for Child Safety to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.