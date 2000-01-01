Speed limit to be reduced on Riverside Drive in Winamac

The speed limit for the entire length of Riverside Drive in Winamac will soon be reduced to 20 mph from 30 mph through the direction of the Winamac Town Council. The proposed reduction was first brought to the town board at the Aug. 10 meeting by resident Brian Ledley. He explained that he is concerned for the safety of his children with the heavy traffic and speed on that street. At that meeting, the town council ultimately passed a motion to create an ordinance to change the speed limit to 20 mph, as proposed. At the Sept. 14 meeting, Ordinance #8 of 2026 was brought for their final approval. The ordinance states that heavy foot traffic, a popular school route for children and adults, heavy bicycle, ATV and golf cart use and a heavy residential population including young children, support the reasoning for lowering the current speed limit on Riverside Drive. Any individual who exceeds the posted speed limits may be assessed a fine up to $100 per violation. The ordinance was unanimously approved by the town council and will become effective 30 days after publication in the newspaper.