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A ribbon cutting with confetti was held at the conclusion of the short program on Friday, May 22.

Spreading their Wings

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks grand opening of Francesville’s Caterpillar Corner
By: 
Megan Galbreath

Francesville's Caterpillar Corner celebrated its grand opening on Friday with an open house and a ribbon cutting ceremony at their location in downtown Francesville. Formerly the St. Francis Solano Catholic Church, community members have stepped up to convert the church into a usable childcare space. It was noted that although the path often seemed uncertain, they are all happy that their dream has come to fruition. CFOPC Executive Director Leeann Wright said that Francesville's Caterpillar Corner is their answer to the community's call for more affordable, high quality childcare on the west side of Pulaski County.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

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