State of the County Economy: A bright future ahead, but let’s watch our step

The sound of sparkling wine bottles popping to celebrate 30 years of the CDC could be heard as Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer delivered his annual State of the County Economy Address on Tuesday, April 28 at the Winamac Knights of Columbus Hall. Origer's overall message is that he believes Pulaski County has even more momentum than last year at this time, but cautioned that the risk of "tripping over ourselves" might be greater also. Since his last address, some progress has been made with county financial plans and program. The county has brought in financial consultants to develop and update the county fiscal plan and a broadband readiness plan; began the process of updating the county's comprehensive plan; and reopened the revolving loan fund. Origer also noted the noticeable physical growth in the county over the past year as well: All 34 of the Willow Creek Villas units have been built and are now occupied; the Community Foundation of Pulaski County/Pulaski County Early Learning Network and partners converted the former St. Francis Solano Catholic Church in Francesville into Francesville's Caterpillar Corner; the Pulaski County Historical Society opened a new museum along Monticello Street in Winamac; and the county courthouse renovations are complete and has been reopened to the public. On the job front, the county has seen a drop in its unemployment rate since last February, which sat at 4.3%. This February, the rate was at 3.1%, which was better than both the state and the national rates. Between the 2010 and 2020 Censuses, Pulaski County lost an average of 88.8 residents per year. According to Census estimates from 2020 through 2025, the county lost 51 residents in total – only about 10 per year. Estimates actually suggest modest population increases from 2021 to 2022 and then again from 2023 through 2025.