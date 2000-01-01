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Local healthcare providers, partners and supporters gather for a photo with Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver after a special community session at the Pulaski County Courthouse on Friday, Oct. 9.

State Health Commissioner makes stop in Pulaski County

By: 
Megan Galbreath

It was an afternoon to not only celebrate the work being done at the state level, but also to honor the work being done by local health care providers every day here in Pulaski County. Providers, partners and supporters learned about all this and more at a special community session hosted by the Pulaski County Health Department on Friday, Oct. 9 at the courthouse. The session featured special guest Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver. On the local level, Marie Roth, Stephen Newcomer and Edwina Guffey of the health department spoke about events they have hosted over the past year, such as the community baby shower and diaper drive as well as school programs such as "Catch My Breath," a vaping prevention program, and the "Hidden in Plain Sight" trailer, a mobile exhibit designed to look like a teenager's bedroom to help adults recognize the warning signs of risky behavior.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

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