State Health Commissioner makes stop in Pulaski County

It was an afternoon to not only celebrate the work being done at the state level, but also to honor the work being done by local health care providers every day here in Pulaski County. Providers, partners and supporters learned about all this and more at a special community session hosted by the Pulaski County Health Department on Friday, Oct. 9 at the courthouse. The session featured special guest Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver. On the local level, Marie Roth, Stephen Newcomer and Edwina Guffey of the health department spoke about events they have hosted over the past year, such as the community baby shower and diaper drive as well as school programs such as "Catch My Breath," a vaping prevention program, and the "Hidden in Plain Sight" trailer, a mobile exhibit designed to look like a teenager's bedroom to help adults recognize the warning signs of risky behavior.