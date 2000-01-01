Student cell phones at West Central to be secured throughout school day

In line with a new Indiana state law, starting the 2026-2027 school year student cell phones will be securely locked away during the school day, including lunch and passing periods. Senate Enrolled Act 78 was signed by Governor Mike Braun on March 5. The “bell-to-bell” cell phone restriction law was signed with the intention to reduce classroom distractions and to keep students more focused during the school day. The new law officially took effect on July 1. West Central Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe explained that schools have two options – either require cell phones to be placed in a secure location throughout the day or completely prohibit personal devices from school property. In discussions with middle and high school principal Mike Carlson, she said they came to an agreement that they would allow students to bring, but lock up their devices, for the remainder of the day. Students who violate this state law will face disciplinary action. She explained that cell phones will be secured in a type of locker. At the beginning of the day, high school students will report to their seventh period class to put their device in the locker. It will be locked up during the day.