Student coffee shop opens at Winamac Community High School

Winamac Community High School students can now enjoy a treat during the day along with learning valuable life skills with the official opening of the "School Grounds" coffee and snack shop. High school principal Cody Hook shared during his report at a regular school board meeting on Sept. 14 that Mrs. Smith's Culinary Class recently opened the school-based coffee and snack shop on Wednesday, Sept. 2. He said that students have worked hard to transform the old concession stand just off of the cafeteria into a welcoming space. School Grounds is now open and available for students during Student Resource Time (SRT) and lunch.