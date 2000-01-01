Summer in Full Swing: Winamac park board talks about events

June and July are big months for the Winamac Town Park with the Pulaski County 4-H Fair and the Northern Indiana Power from the Past. The Winamac park board met on July 1 to discuss recent happenings and to get updates on old business. Council member Steve Miller told the board that the tree stump at the fairgrounds is still being planned to be turned into chainsaw art. Miller said that they held a voting for the design at the fair. He explained that they do have someone who is willing to do the carving and the Finley's are still willing to pay for it whenever the project is done. Town manager Brad Zellers commented that the large playground unit will need to be replaced soon due to age.