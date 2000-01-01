Time capsule reveal brings back the Spirit of ‘76

The '70s are back and are on display at the Pulaski County Historical Museum. After the U.S. Bicentennial 1976 time capsule was unearthed on Friday, April 24, the capsule was taken back to the museum to be unsealed. All items were carefully removed from the capsule and volunteers got to work with taking inventory. Once all of the items were sorted, public viewing days were scheduled so anyone interested can see every item that has been sealed up for all of this time. Pulaski County America 250 Committee Chair Rhonda Terry said that she noticed that the items were in very good condition when they opened the capsule. A variety of items were in the vault. Some of these included: an American flag; several license plates that read, "Indiana, American Revolution Bicentennial" scout items; 4-H items (such as ribbons, pictures and a poster); congratulatory statements from local communities; information and photos from county offices; a list of Bicentennial committee members; advertisements and publications from Pulaski County; letters from Pulaski County 5th graders to their future selves or predicting what 2026 would be like; official Bicentennial documents and newspaper clippings; and a handwritten Declaration of Independence signed by Pulaski County citizens. It was printed by Jill Myers.