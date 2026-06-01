Tire squealing ordinance approved by Medaryville Council

Intentional tire squealing within the Medaryville town limits will no longer be tolerated and will come with a fine. All three readings of Ordinance 2026-06-01 passed during a regular town board meeting on Wednesday, June 24. The ordinance reads that numerous residents have voiced concerns over the unnecessary squealing of tires within town limits. They say that the sound not only disturbs them, but they are also worried about the safety and well-being of other residents due to reckless driving that usually accompanies the tire squealing. The ordinances says that the town council has asked the town marshal to pursue any and all relief available under the laws of the State of Indiana.