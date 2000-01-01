Town of Medaryville seeking new town marshal

The Town of Medaryville is looking for a new town marshal, according to information presented at a regular meeting on Sept. 16. It was shared that Cody Foust's last day as Medaryville Town Marshal was Sept. 7. An official resignation email was sent to all three town board members previous to his end date. His uniform and all equipment has been turned in and accounted for. Andrew Speer is still a Medaryville town cop. Discussion was held on whether they want to make the position full-time or stay with part-time. After weighing the pros and cons, it was decided that they would stay with a part-time position, but they would be open to full-time if they found a good candidate who was willing to do it. It was emphasized that the town board wants the town marshal to focus on ordinance enforcement, maintaining public safety, responding to calls for service and conducting patrols, among other duties as assigned. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 31.