Tractor Treasures

The Eastern Pulaski Elementary School gyms were revved up with fun on Sunday, Jan. 18, as the Northern Indiana Power From the Past's annual farm toy show delivered over 150 tables of toy tractors, semis, trucks and other collectibles. Hungry shoppers fueled up with lunch and homemade pies at the concession stand. Admission to the show was just $1. The Power From the Past is now gearing up for their 49th annual summer show, set for July 16-19 at the Winamac Town Park.