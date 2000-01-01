Trash issues discussed during Francesville Town Council meeting

The Francesville Town Council touched base on some issues with trash around town during their regular meeting on March 4. Councilman Tom Thomas said that he has been receiving several phone calls about people rummaging through trash cans and picking up trash on personal property, not on the street. Town Marshal Doug Lee advised that he needs to know at that time when it is happening so they can catch them doing it, not weeks later. Lee clarified that if trash cans are out on the road, it is in the public domain at that point. However, if it is in someone's yard, it is on private property and people cannot go through it. In light of this issue, it was noted that residents need to ensure that any documents containing any personal or sensitive information are either shredded or redacted before they are thrown away.