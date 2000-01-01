Home / News / Trees blocking Kleckner park boat ramp removed
The trees blocking the public access ramp at Kleckner park in Monterey have been removed.

Trees blocking Kleckner park boat ramp removed

By: 
Megan Galbreath

According to information presented at a May 12 Monterey Town Council meeting, downed trees were impacting access to the boat ramp in Kleckner park. They have since been removed. Town Council President Doug Denton said that he had contacted the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) about this since they are the governing body over waterways. The DNR had directed him to pass along information to the Pulaski County Drainage Board about how the DNR would like for the issue to be handled. Denton advised residents to stay away from the boat landing while they worked toward a solution. On May 21, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Denton shared online that trees blocking public access had been removed and that the access site was back open. He cautioned that more tree obstructions remained down the river, however.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here