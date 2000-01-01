Two Boards, One County: How Pulaski County’s two boards work

The seasons change fast and another election is already on the horizon. A Pulaski County Commissioner seat and multiple Pulaski County Council seats will be on the fall ballot, so it’s important to have a baseline knowledge of what these bodies do before you cast your vote. The commissioners and the council are the two governing bodies of Pulaski County. They each have their own set of particular responsibilities. The commissioners are the executive and legislative branches of local government. They handle daily county business, oversee county infrastructure and handle various administrative matters. The council acts as the fiscal branch. They handle all matters that deal with county funding such as approving the annual county budget, setting tax rates and authorizing all spending. The board of commissioners is made up of three members, each residing in particular districts but are voted for on an at-large basis. The county council is made up of seven members, with four members living in and voted for by the residents of certain districts and three at-large members who may reside anywhere in Pulaski County and are voted for by all residents. Both commissioners and the county council have staggered seats, each serving four years.