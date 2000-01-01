Veteran Reserve Corps leads emergency helicopter exercise

Although the Indiana spring weather did not exactly cooperate, the US Veteran Reserve Corps (US-VRC) still led a successful and informative all-day medical helicopter training for local emergency personnel at Arens Field Airport in Winamac on Saturday, April 18. Warrant Officer Scott Coombs served as the Event Commander for the day. The US Veteran Reserve Corps is a military-structured and uniformed volunteer organization comprised of honorably discharged veterans and civilians with specialized skills. The US-VRC focuses on community and veteran support and aims to use their years of service, leadership, skill, talent and expertise to provide competent, supplemental and professional support during times of disaster or emergency. The US-VRC is a separate entity from the active-duty US Army Reserve. As for how the US-VRC started its relationship with Pulaski County, Warrant Officer Scott Coombs explained that Pulaski County resident Sergeant Ervin Marlin had a large part in that.