Voters turn out for 2026 primary election

A good amount of voters came out to make their voices heard during the 2026 primary election in Pulaski County. Election Day was Tuesday, May 5. Out of the 8,574 registered voters in the county, a total of 2,480 cast their ballot (28.92%). Majority of these voters voted on Election Day, with 1,642 ballots cast on the day of. In 2022, the county voter turnout was 21.71% of 9,098 registered voters and 2024 saw 28.6% of 9,225 registered voters. There were several contested races on the Republican ballot this time, including Circuit Court Clerk, County Commissioner District 3, County Council Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4, Harrison Township Trustee, Monroe Township Trustee, Monroe Township Board Member, Francesville Town Council At-Large and State Convention Delegate. On the Democrat ticket, the US Representative District 2 seat was the only contested race.