VS gives update on solar, fiber projects in Pulaski County

Timothy Hollandsworth of VS Engineering shared more updates on ongoing county projects during a regular county commissioners meeting on Oct. 19. Hollandsworth started out stating that the drainage concern on CR 300 W. with the Mammoth Central and South project is pending VS inspection. He added that ongoing repairs are continuing with farm tiles that they inspect on site. As for the vegetation buffer, Hollandsworth said that the county’s legal and building department are working together to coordinate the needed repairs with the developer. Regarding the Mammoth Solar Grazing Lands and Pastures project, VS recent had a sit down meeting with the developer, the county’s legal counsel and department heads. Hollandsworth noted that they had a several hour review session where they went back and forth, addressing many different items. He added that as long as everything is addressed as discussed, the permit for the project could be issued as early as Friday [Oct. 23]. VS is currently working on setting up the next construction meeting with Moss Creek, Mayapple and Bottlebrush projects.