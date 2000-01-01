Warriors outlast the Trojans in Tomahawk trophy showdown

The county rivalry boys' basketball game took place Friday night, Jan. 30, between West Central and Winamac to decide which team would hold the coveted tomahawk trophy for the next seven months until football season. A lot was riding on the game besides county bragging rights. West Central walked into the game undefeated with an 11-0 record and sitting at No. 5 in the Class 1A Rankings. Winamac has quietly taken care of business, posting 12 wins and a five game winning streak. The Tomahawk has been locked up in the West Central showcase since August, but not anymore.