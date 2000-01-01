West Central accepts bid to repair roof due to hail damage

Severe weather significantly impacted the west side of the county on Thursday, Feb. 19. Large hail damaged several buildings on the West Central campus, including the high school roof and the roofs of several outbuildings. The district is now taking steps to make repairs, according to information discussed at their regular school board meeting on April 2. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe recalled that the hail "just kept coming" and almost all of the vehicles out in the parking lot that day sustained damage. She said that Century Roofing, along with the district's insurance company and Newman Construction, came out and did a quick evaluation of the roofs. Rowe said that the middle school section should be fine, but the whole high school roof, gyms, canopies, the walkway - the new canopy - has damage. In talking with the insurance company, Dr. Rowe said that they gave her the option of not replacing some of the outbuilding roofs, but noted that if there is a loss later, it will not be fully covered.