West Central reviews, adopts new cell phone policy

West Central officially adopted their wireless device/cellphone prohibition policy in line with state law during a regular meeting on Aug. 6. The first reading of the policy was held at their July meeting. Under the new state law, schools have the option to either bar cell phones completely from campus or require that they are stowed away. West Central chose to require students to lock up their devices during the day so they would still be able to have access to their phone at the end of the day for after-school activities. At the August meeting, Dr. Rowe advised that if parents are not comfortable with students stowing their phones in the secure device lockers in their seventh period class, they can either leave their phones at home or they can lock them in their personal cars if they drive to school. She reiterated that students who do not follow the policy will be considered insubordinate and will be disciplined.