West Central welcomes new principals

West Central is welcoming Mollie Mosier as the new K-12 Assistant Principal and Kristie Baer as the Elementary Principal for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year. Mosier is bringing more than 25 years of experience as an educator to her position. She is coming to West Central after serving for nine years as the Tri-County Family and Consumer Sciences teacher. Baer has already been a part of the West Central Elementary community, working as a 4th grade teacher for the past two years. She is bringing over 25 years of educational experience to this position.