Winamac construction projects continue

The two ongoing street construction projects in the town of Winamac are making progress, according to an update given by town manager Brad Zellers at a regular town board meeting on July 13. Projects are currently occurring at the entrance of Eastern Pulaski Schools on Riverside Drive and at the Winamac Plaza in order to make those areas safer. As of the time of the meeting, Zellers said that they have half of the planned curbs put in at the school so far. He said that the contractors were hoping to have all of the curbing completed by Friday, July 17. After that, they will get the asphalt finished. As for the Plaza project, Zellers said they were going to start on that either Wednesday, July 15 or Thursday the 16th. He advised that the north half of the project will be completed first and then they will do the other half and have things blocked off as necessary. Zellers explained that the Plymouth Road entrance at the Plaza will be wider now.