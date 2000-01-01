Winamac holds first public hearing for wastewater project

The Winamac Town Council held its first public hearing on the grant application for a proposed wastewater improvement project during a regular meeting on March 9. The floor was open, but no comments were brought forward from the public. Justin Kleinpeter, of Kleinpeter Consulting Group LLC, explained that the company is the grant administration firm that will be assisting the town in submitting the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) grant application. He said that the town will be applying for a grant in the amount of $750,000 and will be contributing a local match of $914,800 from the electric cash operating fund. He advised that their proposal is due on March 27 with the full application due on June 5. He added that funds are limited and applications are very competitive for the wastewater project. Award announcements will occur in August.