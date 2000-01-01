Winamac park board adopts standard forms for projects, events

The Winamac Board of Parks and Recreation officially adopted standard forms for proposed events or projects during a regular meeting on Oct. 5. The forms were created in an effort to streamline the process. The project request form is for any project being requested to placed on park grounds. On the form, the applicant has to indicate if the project will be at the Winamac Town Park, Reinhart Park (Market and 15th Street), the Veterans Memorial Park (Monticello and Washington Streets), the Owen Abbott Memorial Splash Pad (Logan Street) or the Winamac Parkway Trail (from Superior Street to 17th Street). The applicant will then have to describe the project being requested, a reason for the park request and attach a picture or sketch to the form. They also have to provide contact information. The first park project rule is that the location of the project will have to approved by the Winamac Park Manager, which is currently Aaron Spanley. Further, all projects requested for the Winamac Town Park must meet current ADA standards. Projects that require concrete or construction must be completed by an insured contractor that is registered and approved by the Pulaski County Building Department. No concrete trucks or heavy equipment shall be driven on or across the paved walking trail without proper authorization. The individual or organization will be responsible for the entire project, including costs, maintaining a safe worksite during install, leveling ground seeding and clean-up as needed.