Winamac park board goes over concession stand lease

The Winamac Board of Parks and Recreation held a discussion on the concession stand lease during their regular meeting on March 5. President Renee Calabrese started out by saying that she knows that they had previously discussed having both softball and Warrior Youth Baseball on the lease as co-lessees. Attorney Justin Schramm said that the board should probably do lease agreements with both entities separately instead of having them on as co-lessees. The two leases will say that they are non-exclusive and both leagues are to work out their calendars with each other. Schramm said that this is mainly for the purpose of the state board of accounts. He said they can cancel it on 30 days notice if they wanted to. Attorney Schramm also highlighted that there is a section in the lease regarding annual inspections to ensure that the premises are safe.