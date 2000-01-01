Winamac park board receives update on tree stump carving

The Winamac Parks Board discussed park updates and carving the tree stump during a regular meeting on Nov. 2. Board member Steve Miller said that he has received a rough sketch from the tree stump carver on the design she plans to do. He added that she is also working on a miniature model of the whole concept. He explained that he is unsure if she will be starting on it this fall or in the spring. President Renee Calabrese asked if they would be able to see the model and Miller said he would show them when it closer to being finished.