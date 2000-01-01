Winamac park board to review new project and event forms

The Town of Winamac Board of Parks and Recreation will be considering new forms that will be filled out for project and event requests. Information about this was presented by Brad Zellers during a regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Zellers started with the new project request form. He explained that this will have to be filled out when someone wants to do a project of any kind within their park system. The form lists rules and expectations and states that anything moving forward will have to be ADA compliant. A sketch or a picture of what the party is proposing will also have to be provided. If there is construction of any kind, such as concrete work, it will have to be conducted by a contractor on an approved list with the Pulaski County Building Department. As for events, there will be a similar form that individuals or groups will have to complete in order to hold an event at the park. It will also list out rules and expectations and provide space for a description of the event. Zellers noted that here is also a space where park manager Aaron Spanley can check whether he approves or denies it and a line where the park board president will have to sign.