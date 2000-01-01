Winamac police board approves new officer

The Winamac Board of Metropolitan Police Commissioners met in a special session on Aug. 26 to receive information and make a decision on a new hire. They ultimately approved the hiring of Walker Holcomb. Winamac Police Chief Branson Eber explained that Holcomb passed both his physical and psychological evaluation. He advised that he is 27 years old and his wife is originally from Monterey. Holcomb currently works for the Indiana University Police Department in downtown Indianapolis, but has been looking to move back to the area for awhile. Chief Eber said that Holcomb went to the police academy a couple of years ago and has several certifications. He is a basic life support instructor and can run an evidence room. Eber noted that if Holcomb is approved, he will be on an administrative schedule with him for about a week so he can get his accounts set up in their reporting system. He will then start his Field Training Officer (FTO) program, which will teach him the various processes of the Winamac Police Department.