Winamac Police Officer Kent set to retire soon

Winamac Police Officer Chuck Kent plans to retire within the next year, according to information given by Winamac Police Chief Branson Eber at a regular town council meeting on May 11. Chief Eber said that Officer Kent will be fully into the 1977 Fund this summer, which is the 1977 Police Officer and Firefighters' Retirement Fund, an Indiana-based benefit pension plan for full-time, fully paid police officers and firefighters hired after April 30, 1977. He will be fully invested in the plan on June 22. Eber explained that Kent plans to retire as an officer and will start looking for a job in a different field.