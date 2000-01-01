Winamac Town Council approves quotes from street, wastewater and police departments

Plenty of business came before the Winamac Town Council during their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 9. Some notable points of business were the approval of quotes presented from the street, wastewater and police departments. First, Water and Street Superintendent Jeremy Beckner gave his report to the town council, presenting a couple of quotes for a steel dump body and a salt spreader. The first quote was for the steel dump body to replace the existing dump body on the red dump truck. The quote was from Terry's Truck Equipment, Inc. for a 10x36 body in the amount of $23,875. Councilmember Tom Murray commented that he feels this is a lot of money. Beckner advised that he had the bed quoted a few years ago and then it was $25,000, so it has went down a little. A motion was made by Vice President Larry Weaver to purchase the dump bed and it was seconded by Jim Watkins. It passed with a vote of 4-1, with Murray opposing. The next bid was also from Terry's Truck Equipment, Inc. for a salt spreader. The quote was in the amount of $5,993.58 for the spreader for the department pickup truck. Beckner explained that it would be nice to have the salt spreader to salt some of the alleys, cemetery lanes and parking lots that are too small for the big red truck to get to. Councilmember Murray made a motion to accept the quote for the salt spreader and it was seconded by Jim Watkins. It passed unanimously.