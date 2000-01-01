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Winamac Town Council learns about municipal taskforce

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Winamac Town Council received information about the municipal unit strategic taskforce, created by House Bill 1210, during a regular meeting on April 13. Clerk-treasurer Kendra Craft advised that recently passed House Bill 1210 allows each Indiana county, prior to Oct. 1, to develop a taskforce to negotiate and establish a local income tax distribution agreement as it pertains to the county's maximum local income tax rates. The taskforce would include one county council member and a fiscal officer from each incorporated town in Pulaski County (Winamac, Francesville, Monterey and Medaryville). Craft said that Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM) has already gotten a hold of her to get a jump start on this before the county approaches her. She plans to get together with other town fiscal representatives soon.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

(574) 946-6628
 

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