Winamac Town Council learns about municipal taskforce

The Winamac Town Council received information about the municipal unit strategic taskforce, created by House Bill 1210, during a regular meeting on April 13. Clerk-treasurer Kendra Craft advised that recently passed House Bill 1210 allows each Indiana county, prior to Oct. 1, to develop a taskforce to negotiate and establish a local income tax distribution agreement as it pertains to the county's maximum local income tax rates. The taskforce would include one county council member and a fiscal officer from each incorporated town in Pulaski County (Winamac, Francesville, Monterey and Medaryville). Craft said that Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM) has already gotten a hold of her to get a jump start on this before the county approaches her. She plans to get together with other town fiscal representatives soon.