Young Voices, Old Words

Starting at 6 p.m. on July 8, Pulaski County youth took turns reading the Declaration of Independence on the Pulaski County Courthouse steps. Signed on July 4, 1776, the Declaration was read in full for the first time on the steps of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 8, 1776. Pulaski County was well represented with youth readers from across the county. Pictured are (front, left to right): Holly Ritter, Winamac, Waylon Gutwein, Francesville; Quinn Hargrove, Winamac; Hunter Conley, Winamac; Bragdon Goodwin, Winamac; Joseph Ledley, Winamac; Caleb Kistler, Winamac; Ben Spoor, Winamac; (back, left to right): Pulaski County America 250 Chair Rhonda Terry; Vivian Czech, Winamac; Benjamin Czech, Winamac; Ethen Meadows, Monterey; Carsyn Hargrove, Winamac; Holden Frain, Monterey; Makayla Kendall, Winamac; and Paisley Bonnell, Winamac.