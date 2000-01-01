Changes to Francesville ordinances begin

Some changes have been made to the Francesville town ordinances as the town council attempts to clean up some issues happening in the town limits.

The council recently heard several complaints about vehicles, public nuisances and animals. To address the complaints, the council looked at what actions they can take to try and correct the problem.

One of the answers is changing the town ordinances or creating new ones. The new ordinances include housing and maintenance of certain animals, prohibiting the permanent occupation of recreational vehicles and regulating public nuisances. All of the ordinances are effective 30 days after notice of adoption is published in the paper.