CLASP distribution makes season merry and bright

The annual Pulaski County Human Services Coordinated Local Assistance Program (CLASP) toystore project was held on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, where the Pulaski County Human Services volunteer "elves" distributed items to registered recipients through curbside pickup. The distribution took place at Pulaski County Human Services, Inc., which is located at 115 W. Pearl St. in Winamac.