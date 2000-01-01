Commissioners hire county veterans service officer

Pulaski County Commissioners have hired a county veterans service officer after a recommendation was made by the district service officer.

Indiana Department of Veteran Affairs Northwest District Service Officer Tom White Jr. gave his recommendation to the commissioners during a regular meeting Monday morning. White Jr. recommended hiring Barney “Brent” Frain, of Star City.

According to the application it appears that Frain served in the Navy for more than eight years and then for the Department of Defense for more than 29 years.