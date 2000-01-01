Doral Renewables hosts ribbon cutting for Mammoth South in Francesville

Doral Renewables LLC ushered in the second phase of its $1.5 billion, three phase solar farm project, Mammoth Solar, with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony in Francesville on Thursday, November 3. Mammoth South, which will be a ground-mounted single axis PV system across 3,500 acres in Pulaski County, is expected to produce 300 megawatts of energy, which could generate renewable power for thousands of households in northwest Indiana and the greater Midwest region. Mammoth South is expected to be operational by 2024. Several speakers spoke at the event on Thursday, including: President, CEO and Co-Founder of Doral Renewables Nick Cohen, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Yinam Cohen, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Doral Renewables Co-Founder and Chairman Dori Davidovitz, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer and Pulaski County landowners with the project Doug and Cheryl Podell.