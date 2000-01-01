Home / News / Doral Renewables hosts ribbon cutting for Mammoth South in Francesville
Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined Israeli officials and executives of Doral Renewables LLC on Nov. 3 to celebrate the launch of the second phase of the company’s three-phase 13,000 acre solar farm project. Doral Renewables LLC is a U.S.-based developer of renewable energy projects backed by Israeli and U.S. investors.Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was at the ceremony in Francesville on November 3 to share a few words about the solar project. Those opposed to the solar project gathered across the street from the event.

Megan Galbreath
“So much has gone into this and that’s truly, in my opinion, what makes this such a mammoth day - the collective will to see something through and to persevere.” - Governor Holcomb

Doral Renewables LLC ushered in the second phase of its $1.5 billion, three phase solar farm project, Mammoth Solar, with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony in Francesville on Thursday, November 3. Mammoth South, which will be a ground-mounted single axis PV system across 3,500 acres in Pulaski County, is expected to produce 300 megawatts of energy, which could generate renewable power for thousands of households in northwest Indiana and the greater Midwest region. Mammoth South is expected to be operational by 2024. Several speakers spoke at the event on Thursday, including: President, CEO and Co-Founder of Doral Renewables Nick Cohen, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Yinam Cohen, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Doral Renewables Co-Founder and Chairman Dori Davidovitz, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer and Pulaski County landowners with the project Doug and Cheryl Podell.

