Eastern Pulaski looks at ways to make bus routes more efficient

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation (EPCSC) Superintendent Dara Chezem spoke about the current challenges they have been facing with bus driver shortages. Chezem explained during a regular school board meeting on Sept. 8 that several drivers have expressed interest in retiring, have went on medical leave, or have resigned. Because of this, Chezem said that they have had to adjust and evaluate bus routes. She has ridden on five bus routes so far. Currently, EPCSC has 12 morning and 13 afternoon routes. Bus 4 has the longest route in the morning because it also covers Bus 7's route, which goes from Denham over to the west side of the county. On this morning route, two riders are on by 6:25, three riders are on by 6:33 and two more at 6:41 a.m. She said on other routes, the first students are on by 6:42 and 6:52 a.m. Chezem advised the school board that once she gets a chance to ride on all of the routes, she will look at what opportunities are available to make routes more efficient.