Eastern Pulaski plans to purchase new buses

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation plans to purchase three new buses and a handful of steps had to be accomplished.

The school board held a public meeting, approved a resolution regarding the purchasing of buses and then awarded a quote Monday evening.

During the Feb. 11 meeting, superintendent Dan Foster asked the school board to approve re-advertising the bus replacement plan because of an amendment to the plan. Foster said after some consideration of the quality of the buses, it was decided that one of the buses should be traded in sooner than later. The change will not require extra funds because the new trade-in bus was going to be used next year.

Because of the amendment to the plan, a public hearing was held during the regular meeting to give the public a chance to voice any concerns or ask questions about the amended plan. After the public hearing when no concerns were voiced, the board approved a resolution regarding the amendment.

They then reviewed three quotes. The plan is for the corporation to purchase three buses this year with a budget of about $325,000. The total estimated costs of the buses was $272,487.