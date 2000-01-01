Eastern Pulaski scales back to ‘mask recommended’ status

Due to a reduced number in COVID-19 cases, the Eastern Pulaski School board announced that the corporation will move to a "mask recommended" status effective immediately. Based on the new guidelines, the mask status will depend on the number of students and/or staff quarantined or isolated in a particular school. Chezem highlighted that if numbers reach 15% being quarantined or isolated in a given school, only that school would move to a "mask required" status for two weeks. Although the requirement of masks on the inside of buildings are being scaled back, masks are still required to be worn on school buses in accordance with a federal mandate.