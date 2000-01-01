Eastern Pulaski school board encourages parents to check school newsletters

The Eastern Pulaski school board took some time during their regular meeting on Jan. 12 to discuss the different ways the district communicates with parents and guardians. The board particularly emphasized the importance of checking school newsletters for essential reminders and updates. Superintendent Dara Chezem started out by saying that the corporation makes it a priority to share information and send out notices for each school on several different platforms, not just one. There are a couple of different levels of communication. At the district level, information is primarily distributed on the corporation website and the corporation app. News, events, school closings, staff email addresses, staff photos, menus, corporation calendars, legal documents and the district handbook are all posted there. If parents/guardians want to see how their student is doing in school, Skyward is a helpful tool. Grades, missing assignments, attendance records, discipline write-ups and lunch account balances can be all be viewed on that platform. As for emergency notifications, including delays and closings, Chezem explained that she sends these out using Thrillshare, a communication platform designed for school districts to manage their online presence. This allows the district to send out text messages, post on Facebook and the website.