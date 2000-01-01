EPCSC board hires new high school principal

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board is moving ahead with the hiring of a new high school principal.

School board members approved to hire a new principal during a regular school board meeting Monday evening.

Current Winamac Community High School Principal Rick DeFries announced he accepted the high school principal position at Covenant Christian High School around the beginning of March. DeFries has worked for Eastern Pulaski for 19 years. The first few years he was an assistant principal before becoming a principal.

Jeremy Tucker was approved as the new high school principal. Tucker has about 19 years of education experience, 14 of which he was a school administrator with the last five as the principal of Pioneer Jr. and Sr. High School.

DeFries will start his new position in the summer.