EPCSC teachers voice their concerns regarding negotiations

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation teachers are voicing their concerns regarding the bargaining process.

Kate Daily, president of the teachers’ association, addressed the school board about her concerns, during a regular meeting Monday evening. The meeting room was filled with several teachers who all wore red T-shirts showing unified support for education.

Her concern is that there are barely two weeks left before mediation would be required in the bargaining process and the association hasn’t seen a proposal from the administration. The association has presented a “reasonable, well-researched proposal,” according to Daily. “At best this is a waste of time. At worst it shows disrespect for teachers and a failure to bargain in good faith as prescribed by law.”

Daily said she believes that the group of teachers who were in the room were realizing their worth. “None of you can be replaced.”

She asked the administration to recognize that worth moving forward.