Francesville Farmers Market to take on new format this year

Fresh produce and handmade items once again await at the Pulaski County Farmers Market, which is ushering in its seventh season this year. The Pulaski County Farmers Market (PCFM) was established in 2016 and sets up in Winamac and Francesville. The Francesville Farmers Market is shifting to a new format this year, however, with markets open at the gazebo on Bill Street from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on the following Mondays: June 12 and 26, July 10 and 24, Aug. 14 and 28, Sept. 11 and 25. The Winamac Farmers Market will still take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. on Main Street in front of the courthouse from June to September.