Francesville gazebo dedicated in memory of Darlene Mellon
By:
Megan Galbreath
During the Fall Festival, the gazebo in downtown Francesville was dedicated to Darlene Mellon in memory of her decades of service to the festival and the Francesville community. A plaque honoring Darlene was made and the family gathered for the dedication. Darlene was involved in a number of community organizations including the Fall Festival Committee, the library board, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County and the Uptown Project.
