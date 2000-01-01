Francesville looking into putting in crosswalk by baseball field

Purdue Extension Community Wellness Coordinator for Starke, Marshall, and Pulaski counties Debbie Mix was present at a recent Francesville town council meeting on Wednesday, February 9 to discuss potentially exploring putting in a crosswalk with the help of grant monies. Mix stated that she had been contacted by a concerned individual who was worried about the safety of children and other individuals in Francesville who have to cross the street to get to the baseball fields particularly in the summer. In finding sources of funding for the project, Mix said that the Tactical Urbanism Grant would be a potential source of money. The council agreed that they need to speak to all parties who would be potentially involved in the project first before making a final decision on the matter.