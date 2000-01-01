Francesville looking into speed bumps, PERF retirement fund

The town of Francesville is looking into slowing down drivers through town as well as potentially adding a noise section to their nuisance ordinance. Both matters were brought up by council president Tom Thomas at a regular meeting on April 6. Town marshal Doug Lee said that speed bumps could cost about $195 each but could be moved to wherever they deemed necessary. Council member Lynn Johns told the board that he would be more in favor of the portable speed bumps and more speed limit signs throughout town. Also, town attorney Justin Schramm agreed to draft up a potential noise ordinance in regards to barking dogs and excessive noise on properties for their next meeting.